Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,861 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 68.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 3.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

In other news, insider Marc Ostryniec sold 10,933 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $733,057.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 10,300 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $669,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 272,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,714,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 679,483 shares of company stock valued at $45,649,058 in the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BIGC opened at $58.37 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $109.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.44.

BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

