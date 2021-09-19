Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,927 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price target on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

