Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,420 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of WesBanco worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in WesBanco by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.58.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.