Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $107,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $146,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000.

GSEW stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.13.

