Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,720 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 570.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 390,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 332,383 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 28,780 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 397,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 64,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $895,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $22.42.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.