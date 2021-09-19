Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,047 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the first quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 46.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 39.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the first quarter valued at about $62,985,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the first quarter valued at about $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

TTM opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.01. Tata Motors Limited has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nomura upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

