Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Focus Financial Partners worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOCS opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.88. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $56.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 376.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FOCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

