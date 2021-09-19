Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

