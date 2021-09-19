Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $924,000.

NYSEARCA:IVOV opened at $159.53 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $99.89 and a 52 week high of $170.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.71 and a 200 day moving average of $161.53.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.