Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $150.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -112.07 and a beta of 1.41. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $153.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.26 and its 200-day moving average is $103.95.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $97,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,736 shares of company stock worth $2,470,476 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

