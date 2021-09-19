Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter worth about $181,954,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,151,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GDS by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,534,000 after acquiring an additional 830,448 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of GDS by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,658,000 after acquiring an additional 803,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet cut GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $59.28 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $49.16 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.85. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.28 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

