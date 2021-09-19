Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LGND stock opened at $144.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.59 and a 200-day moving average of $131.75. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $84.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

LGND has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

