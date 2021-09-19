Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.03 Million Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Quidel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Quidel by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quidel by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quidel by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quidel by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $153.48 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $288.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.56.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The firm had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

