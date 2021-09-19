Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) by 770.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,903 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETHO. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 371.3% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 44,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 35,140 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ETHO opened at $60.96 on Friday. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.37.

