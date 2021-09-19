Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Pearson by 591.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pearson by 176.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pearson by 27.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Pearson by 54.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pearson by 4.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Pearson stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. Pearson plc has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $12.39.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSO shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

