Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 56,803 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Univar Solutions worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNVR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 48.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,976,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,599 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 22.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,950,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,178 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the second quarter worth $24,941,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 4,198.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 993,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 970,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 28.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,976,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,664,000 after purchasing an additional 891,042 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNVR opened at $22.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

