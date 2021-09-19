Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.09 Million Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,915 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 11.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 47.3% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSG stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $16.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

