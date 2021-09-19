Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBH stock opened at $217.91 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.52 and a fifty-two week high of $222.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.26 and a 200-day moving average of $193.79.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

