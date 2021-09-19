Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth $57,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Pan American Silver by 70.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

PAAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

