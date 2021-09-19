Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Barnes Group worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in B. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 8,673.6% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 542,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,852,000 after acquiring an additional 535,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,135,000 after acquiring an additional 361,844 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,398,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Barnes Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 629,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,168,000 after acquiring an additional 111,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after acquiring an additional 108,172 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on B shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

B opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.99 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.70.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

