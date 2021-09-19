Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Heska worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Heska by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after acquiring an additional 267,746 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Heska by 144.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,305,000 after acquiring an additional 92,285 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heska by 7.4% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 875,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,456,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Heska by 83.4% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Heska by 1,034.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Heska news, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total transaction of $1,301,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total transaction of $533,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,190. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $260.86 on Friday. Heska Co. has a 52-week low of $93.90 and a 52-week high of $275.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,372.95 and a beta of 1.72.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

