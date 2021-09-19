Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 637.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,091 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 22.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 553,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,865,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 297,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,229,000 after purchasing an additional 85,943 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $67.58 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.86 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.11.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

