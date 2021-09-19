Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,054 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,007 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of First Majestic Silver worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.93.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AG. National Bank Financial cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.