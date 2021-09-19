Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,194 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of LCI Industries worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,871,000 after purchasing an additional 106,222 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,455,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,463,000 after purchasing an additional 55,814 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,359,000 after purchasing an additional 248,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 424,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $132.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.63. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $101.69 and a 1 year high of $156.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.21.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LCII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

