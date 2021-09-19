Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,504 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after purchasing an additional 45,692 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,244,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter.

PPLT stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.85. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $77.84 and a 52-week high of $122.48.

