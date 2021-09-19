Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 17,999 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.50% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 130,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PTIN opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

