Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,086 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLGN opened at $39.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.79. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

