Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,014 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSN. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,889,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsons by 1,096.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after acquiring an additional 582,137 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in Parsons by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 75,658,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,640,000 after buying an additional 515,208 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Parsons by 973.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 414,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,754,000 after buying an additional 375,691 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parsons by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 993,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,177,000 after buying an additional 281,198 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSN. Zacks Investment Research cut Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America cut Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

In related news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $873,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Harry T. Mcmahon acquired 5,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,360.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PSN opened at $34.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.94. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.79 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

