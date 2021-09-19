Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 93.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,169 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,855 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 10.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

FCPT opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

