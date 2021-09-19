Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) by 163.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.26% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $821,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 153.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,449,000.

KCE opened at $97.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.02. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $54.97 and a 52 week high of $100.68.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

