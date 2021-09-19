Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,531 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 331.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBUY opened at $114.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.25. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $141.00.

