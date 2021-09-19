Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,766 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of WNS worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WNS in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WNS by 51.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in WNS in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in WNS in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WNS in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

WNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

NYSE WNS opened at $81.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average is $77.21. WNS has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $84.55.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. WNS’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

