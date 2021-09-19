EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get EQT alerts:

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. As a group, analysts predict that EQT will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.