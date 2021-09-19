Equalizer Market Cap Reaches $9.97 Million (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 19th. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $9.97 million and $1.57 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00071225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00120432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.89 or 0.00174817 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.32 or 0.07083158 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,394.65 or 0.99961803 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.12 or 0.00852334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

