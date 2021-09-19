Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SkillSoft Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SKIL)

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for SkillSoft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SkillSoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SKIL. started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. SkillSoft has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKIL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,003,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,493,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,039,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,186,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

