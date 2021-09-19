Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ecolab Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.25 for the year. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.60.

Shares of ECL opened at $218.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.26. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $301,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 179,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 40,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 654,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,011,000 after acquiring an additional 281,667 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.