Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Stride, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Barrington Research increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stride in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 16th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stride has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

LRN stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average of $30.54. Stride has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Stride by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,990,000 after buying an additional 407,717 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stride by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,123,000 after buying an additional 400,443 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Stride by 105,575.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

