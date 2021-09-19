Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,331 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.16% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $21,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,962 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,325,000 after purchasing an additional 989,729 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,813,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,055,000 after purchasing an additional 694,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $22,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS opened at $81.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 61.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.56.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

