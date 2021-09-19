Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.
OTCMKTS ESPGY opened at $0.17 on Friday. Esprit has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22.
Esprit Company Profile
