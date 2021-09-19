Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

OTCMKTS ESPGY opened at $0.17 on Friday. Esprit has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22.

Esprit Company Profile

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. The company operates in Germany, Rest of Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platform.

