ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the August 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

EPIX stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $358.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.48. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that ESSA Pharma will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ESSA Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,540,428.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,337,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 20.3% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 469,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after acquiring an additional 79,041 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,968,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

