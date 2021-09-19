Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in Etsy by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in Etsy by 127.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Etsy by 19.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 32,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 46.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.64.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $335,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $113,345.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,049.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,033,402 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $226.98 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.69.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

