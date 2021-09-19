Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

ETCMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eutelsat Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ETCMY stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. Eutelsat Communications has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $3.46.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

