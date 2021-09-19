Everipedia (IQ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11.04 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Everipedia has a total market cap of $160.90 million and approximately $11.04 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00071292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.26 or 0.00122317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.00177117 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,359.88 or 0.07054346 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,506.10 or 0.99743118 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.65 or 0.00851688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,393,833 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars.

