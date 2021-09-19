Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,491 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,860,000 after buying an additional 13,751 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 164,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,236,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 33,403 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ES stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,092,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,069. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.31. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.