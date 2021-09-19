EvidenZ (BCDT) Price Tops $0.15

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. One EvidenZ coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. EvidenZ has a market cap of $5.80 million and $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00058689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00128086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00048931 BTC.

About EvidenZ

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

