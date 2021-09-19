EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Short Interest Update

EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the August 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of EVmo stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 4.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. EVmo has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

About EVmo

EVmo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform.

