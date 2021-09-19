Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,762 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.05% of Exelon worth $23,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 58,788 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,773,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,582,000 after acquiring an additional 893,220 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $49.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $50.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

