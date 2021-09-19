Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 679.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,495 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,763 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 718.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $152.28 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.39.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,084 shares of company stock worth $17,133,182. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPE. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.62.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

