Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,821 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,625,549,000 after purchasing an additional 536,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $412,311,000 after purchasing an additional 99,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,999 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $329,265,000 after buying an additional 321,107 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $296,907,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.62.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $578,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,921 shares in the company, valued at $9,818,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,084 shares of company stock worth $17,133,182. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $152.28 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.41 and a 200 day moving average of $164.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

