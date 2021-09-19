EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.50 Million

Analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) will report $174.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EZCORP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $173.88 million to $175.13 million. EZCORP reported sales of $166.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year sales of $711.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $710.99 million to $712.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $768.42 million, with estimates ranging from $762.52 million to $774.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $174.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.08 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EZPW shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $396.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 81,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

